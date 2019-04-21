VENICE (CBSLA) – A woman was sunbathing on the sand at Venice Beach Sunday when she was accidentally run over by a Los Angeles Police Department patrol cruiser.

Los Angeles Fire Department reported the incident occurred at about 2:10 p.m. near 1000 Ocean Front Walk, just off of the boardwalk.

According to reports, police in the vehicle were patrolling the sandy part of the beach and turned their vehicle when they hit someone.

They exited the vehicle and found a 25 to 30-year-old-woman under the SUV cruizer.

The woman was taken to the hospital and was reported not to suffer any serious injuries.