LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Oscar-nominated director John Singleton was in the intensive-care unit of a hospital after suffering a stroke.
The 51-year-old Singleton checked himself into the hospital this week after complaining of pain in his legs.
Doctors reportedly say the stroke was “mild.”
Singleton’s family issued a statement that said in part that they “… appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends, and colleagues.”
Singleton is best known for movies such as “Boyz n the Hood”, “Higher Learning”, and “Poetic Justice.”