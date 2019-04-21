  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMKingdom Connection
    10:00 AMMike Webb
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMDancer's Body Secret
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMPaid Program
    10:00 AMThe James Brown Show
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles News

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Oscar-nominated director John Singleton was in the intensive-care unit of a hospital after suffering a stroke.

The 51-year-old Singleton checked himself into the hospital this week after complaining of pain in his legs.

Doctors reportedly say the stroke was “mild.”

Singleton’s family issued a statement that said in part that they “… appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends, and colleagues.”

Singleton is best known for movies such as “Boyz n the Hood”, “Higher Learning”, and “Poetic Justice.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s