WINNETKA (CBSLA) – A multi-vehicle collision in Winnetka left paramedics evaluating six people Sunday night, two of which had to be extracted from a vehicle.
According to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart, the collision occurred at 20500 W. Roscoe Blvd. in Winnetka just before 8:20 p.m.
Two people were reported to be trapped and later safely extracted from a vehicle.
Paramedics were evaluating the six injured to see how many needed to be transported to the hospital.