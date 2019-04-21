BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday said there were no outstanding suspects in connection with a shooting that left an officer wounded during a traffic stop in Boyle Heights.

The wounded officer is a member of the LAPD – Newton Division Gang Enforcement Unit. The incident unfolded late Saturday evening after the officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of 52nd Street and Long Beach Avenue.

It was there that one person inside the vehicle fled on foot, prompting a foot chase. That’s when another suspect appeared and the shooting unfolded.

The officer was struck multiple times by gunfire. At last word, he had undergone surgery and was said to be in stable condition.

“Still a long road to recovery but the family is hopeful he will make a full one,” said Tina Patel, a reporter for CBS Los Angeles.

The suspected shooter was also wounded by gunfire and taken to the hospital. That person’s identity has not yet been released. Police noted that there were no outstanding suspects.

No further details were immediately available.