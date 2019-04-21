DANA POINT (CBSLA) — An entangled whale spotted off the coast of Dana Point was partially freed on Sunday.

The young grey whale was captured on video with fishing net and line wrapped around its tail.

Scientists think it might be the same whale that was spotted in the area earlier last week.

Rescue teams from several state and federal agencies worked for hours to cut the line.

At last word, the whale had been partially freed, and has since been relocated.

Officials say they may make another effort to free it later Sunday or by Monday.