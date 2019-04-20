  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Arcadia, Murder

ARCADIA (CBSLA) – Authorities have arrested a man believed to be the suspect in the murder of a 76-year-old woman in Arcadia.

Heber Enoc Diaz, 27, was arrested on suspicion of killing Chyong Jen Tsai, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

According to sheriff’s officials, Tsai’s body was found by a construction crew in the backyard of her home on April 9.

Coroner’s records stated that Tsai died from “combined effects of multiple sharp force injuries, multiple blunt trauma, and asphyxia.”

According to authorities, Tsai’s vehicle was stolen from her home in the 300 block of East Forest Avenue and was found Thursday night in the 900
block of Colorado Boulevard.

Investigators located Diaz Friday morning leaving his home in Pasadena and arrested him without incident.

