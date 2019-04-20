



— Authorities are investigating the cause of a deputy involved traffic collision in Lancaster around 3 p.m. Saturday.

A deputy from the Lancaster Station was traveling southbound on Sierra Highway — through the intersection at Avenue K — with red lights and sirens flashing.

The deputy was responding to a traffic hazard call. The light was red.

As the deputy allegedly cleared the intersection, a civilian driver traveling eastbound on Avenue K crashed into the passenger side of his patrol vehicle. The civilian was in the number three lane of traffic on a green light, officials said.

The crash caused the deputy’s vehicle to smash into two other vehicles stopped at the red light that had been traveling north on Sierra Highway.

No civilian injuries were reported.

The deputy received a laceration to his forehead and some minor injuries. He was transported via ambulance to the Antelope Valley Hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by clicking on the Crime Stoppers website.