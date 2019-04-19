



– A family whose speed boat was stolen earlier this week from their Upland business is thankful after their boat was found two days later and about 50 miles away in South Los Angeles.

On Tuesday night, a thief broke onto the property of the Martin family’s upholstery business in Upland and made off with their 27-foot speed boat “Organized Chaos.” Security video showed the thief hitching up the boat and stealing it.

Early Thursday afternoon, and possibly thanks to CBS2’s previous coverage of the theft, an alert Los Angeles police officer spotted the boat parked on the street, still on its trailer and hitched to a truck, in the area of Figueroa and 135th streets in the Harbor-Gateway neighborhood.

“Thanks to you guys actually, for the coverage, and the LAPD officer who spotted it,” Eric Martin told CBS2 Thursday.

Martin said the only thing missing was a spare tire from the trailer.

It’s still unclear who stole the boat or how it got to that area. The couple doesn’t care, they’re just glad to have their family treasure back.

“I completely redid the inside, polished the boat, redid the trailer, everything is new,” Martin said.