Filed Under:Disneyland

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland officials unveiled plans for a new Mickey and Minnie Mouse-themed attraction Thursday.

The ride will be the first major Mickey Mouse-themed ride-through attraction at the park, Disneyland officials announced.

Riders will enter a Mickey Mouse-themed cartoon short featuring Goofy as an engineer.

According to officials, The Mickey & Minnie Runaway Railway is designed to let riders experience what it would feel like to be inside of a cartoon.

The attraction is expected to open in 2022 in Mickey’s Toontown.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

