ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland officials unveiled plans for a new Mickey and Minnie Mouse-themed attraction Thursday.
The ride will be the first major Mickey Mouse-themed ride-through attraction at the park, Disneyland officials announced.
Riders will enter a Mickey Mouse-themed cartoon short featuring Goofy as an engineer.
According to officials, The Mickey & Minnie Runaway Railway is designed to let riders experience what it would feel like to be inside of a cartoon.
The attraction is expected to open in 2022 in Mickey’s Toontown.
