



— Homicide detectives in Grand Terrace on Friday announced the arrest of a suspect wanted for the murder of a beloved skating rink owner last month.

Detectives said they arrested Tre’elle Potts, 25, on Wednesday for the murder of 43-year-old Ryan Harsany.

Officials are remaining mum on what led them to Potts or details about his arrest.

Potts was booked at Central Detention Center and is being held without bail.

On Saturday, March 16, at approximately 1:50 a.m., deputies from the Central Station/Grand Terrace Police Department responded to the skating rink located in the 22000 block of Commerce Way following a robbery/silent alarm.

Upon arrival, deputies saw smoke coming from the building and a fire crew responded. Deputies and fire personnel entered the building and found Harsany unconscious. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where doctors determined Harsany had also been shot several times.

Harsany was pronounced dead just before 7:30 a.m.

Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

For days following the murder, residents took to social media to express their grief over the loss of Harsany — described as the kind of person who would literally give someone the shirt off his back. His twin brother, Brian, said at the time, “if they knew who he was, they would be more than willing to cooperate [with the investigation.”]

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Specialized Investigations Division, Detective Max Kunzman at (909) 387-3589 or Sheriff’s dispatch at (909) 387-8313. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at (800)78-CRIME or the We Tip website.