HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hollywood early Thursday morning has been identified as an Australian who was wrongly convicted of murder in his home country nearly 25 years ago before being exonerated of the crime.

FILE — Andrew Mallard looks on during the Justice WA Rubin “Hurricane” Carter Gala Dinner at the Sheraton Hotel on February 20, 2010 in Perth, Australia. (Getty Images)

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified the hit-and-run victim Friday as 56-year-old Andrew Mark Mallard.

At around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Mallard was struck while walking in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Detroit Street, a few blocks from Hollywood High School, Los Angeles police said.

There is no word on whether police have identified a suspect.

(L-R) John Button, Andrew Mallard and Rubin Carter pose for a photo on Feb. 20, 2010, in Perth. (Getty Images)

In 1994, a jeweler named Pamela Lawrence was murdered in the Western Australian city of Perth, according to the Australian Associated Press. In 1995, Mallard was convicted of her killing.

In 2006, after spending 12 years in prison, he was freed when his conviction was overturned by the High Court of Australia, the AAP reports. In 2009, he was awarded $3.25 million settlement for his time served.

A British backpacker named Simon Rochford, who committed suicide in 2006, is suspected of having actually carried out Lawrence’s murder, the AAP said.

According to 9News in Australia, Mallard was living in the United Kingdom but frequently traveled to the U.S. to visit friends.

 

