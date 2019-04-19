



Los Angeles City Councilmembers Joe Buscaino and Marqueece Harris-Dawson took to Facebook to wish Angelenos a happy 4/20 and encourage them to smoke and consume cannabis responsibly.

In a video posted to Buscaino’s Facebook page, the two councilmembers used the upcoming annual April 20 holiday that celebrates cannabis use as a good time to remind people about the dangers of purchasing cannabis products from unlicensed shops and encouraged consumers to shop at legal businesses.

They started the video by explaining that “while there are 181 licensed and legal shops in Los Angeles, there are hundreds more operating illegally as unlicensed shops and delivery services.”

They went on to explain that these unlicensed shops often sell unregulated products like edibles and vape products that are considered counterfeit.

According to the councilmembers, these unregulated products “may not communicate accurate doses or may contain pesticides and foreign materials.”

Buscaino made a point to declare, “While I’ve never participated in consuming THC…I’m more of a CBD kind of guy, we strongly urge cannabis costumers to shop at one of the 181 legally licensed businesses in the city of L.A.”

The councilmen concluded by saying they are “in the process of shutting down unlicensed shops throughout the city and are even pursuing civil penalties for those property owners who continue to rent to unlicensed shops.”

Buscaino ends the video by saying, “Happy Easter and happy Passover too, just be sure not to go to church or temple stoned.”