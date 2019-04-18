SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Ring doorbell video caught a Santa Ana intruder trying to break into a house before committing a home invasion robbery at a nearby home.

Police say the suspect with the long sideburns and shirt tied around his waist attacked a woman who was asleep on the couch in her home on Riviera Drive. He demanded keys and then took off in her truck.

“He confronted her and basically grabbed her neck and threw a chair at her,” said neighbor Danny Quon.

Officers say the victim got the violent intruder to leave by complying with his demands for keys.

Video shows the suspect running out of the front door. He tried to get into the truck in the driveway, but couldn’t and then used the keys to escape in a

second truck which was parked on the street.

The truck later crash on the northbound 5 Freeway in Santa Ana before dawn. The suspect bailed out of the truck and disappeared.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Santa Ana police.