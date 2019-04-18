SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — A bicyclist was killed Thursday evening in Sun Valley by an alleged hit-and-run driver.

Witnesses told KCAL9’s Tom Wait that the driver of a red car — possibly a sedan — hit the bicyclist and kept on going.

The crash occurred on San Fernando Road just west of Hollywood Way.

Wait spoke to a woman who rushed to the victim’s aid but she said it was too late.

A week ago, near Lankershim, Wait reported on a deadly street race that claimed two lives. The driver in that incident is also at-large.

Investigators don’t believe there is any connection between the deadly accidents at this point.

“We came out and ran to the guy,” said tonight’s witness. “He was on the floor. And then we tried to stop the traffic. The red car [didn’t stop], he just went all the way down.”

The witness told Wait someone tried to follow the driver to get a license plate but was unable to do so.