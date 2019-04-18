Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – When the L.A. Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates next week, they’ll be looking to make history.
A.J. Pollock’s three-run home run in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s 3-2 win over the Reds tied a Major League Baseball record by marking an astounding 32 consecutive home games in which the Dodgers have hit a home run.
The streak started on Aug. 21 of last year, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Snyder. The 1999 Colorado Rockies had previously held the record alone, Snyder reports.
The Dodgers now kick off a road trip to Milwaukee and Chicago. They’ll look to take sole ownership of the record when they return home to face the Pirates on April 26.