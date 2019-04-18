



Cypress Hill, the first Latino American hip-hop group with a recording to go platinum, will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday morning.

Comedian Tommy Chong and rapper Xzibit will be among the speakers honoring the hip-hop group at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony being live-streamed on walkoffame.com.

The ceremony comes 10 days short of seven months after the release of its the group’s latest album, “Elephants on Acid.”

Born in Cuba and raised in South Gate, brothers Senen Reyes, also known as Sen Dog, and Ulpiano Sergio Reyes, also known as Mellow Man Ace, teamed with New York City native Lawrence Muggerud, also known as DJ Muggs, and Louis Freese, also known as B-Real, in 1988 to form the hip-hop group DVX.

After Mellow Man Ace left the band to pursue a solo career, the group changed their name to Cypress Hill after a street in South Gate.

Cypress Hill’s self-titled first album was released in August 1991 and sold more than 2 million copies. The group’s second album, “Black Sunday,” released in 1993, debuted at number one on the Billboard Top 200 and earned a triple-platinum certification after selling more than 3 million copies.

The group received its first Grammy nomination in 1993 for best rap performance by a duo or group for “Insane In The Brain.”

Cypress Hill is scheduled to perform tonight at the Whiskey a Go Go in West Hollywood and conduct a European tour June 19-July 14.

