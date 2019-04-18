LIVE UPDATES:After 2-Year Wait, Mueller Report Released Thursday
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cypress Hill, Hollywood Walk of Fame Star


HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Cypress Hill, the first Latino American hip-hop group with a recording to go platinum, will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday morning.

Comedian Tommy Chong and rapper Xzibit will be among the speakers honoring the hip-hop group at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony being live-streamed on walkoffame.com.

The ceremony comes 10 days short of seven months after the release of its the group’s latest album, “Elephants on Acid.”

NEW YORK – MARCH 25: (L-R) B-Real, Eric “Bobo” Correa and Sen Dog of the rap group Cypress Hill visit the fuse Studios on March 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Born in Cuba and raised in South Gate, brothers Senen Reyes, also known as Sen Dog, and Ulpiano Sergio Reyes, also known as Mellow Man Ace, teamed with New York City native Lawrence Muggerud, also known as DJ Muggs, and Louis Freese, also known as B-Real, in 1988 to form the hip-hop group DVX.

After Mellow Man Ace left the band to pursue a solo career, the group changed their name to Cypress Hill after a street in South Gate.

Cypress Hill’s self-titled first album was released in August 1991 and sold more than 2 million copies. The group’s second album, “Black Sunday,” released in 1993, debuted at number one on the Billboard Top 200 and earned a triple-platinum certification after selling more than 3 million copies.

The group received its first Grammy nomination in 1993 for best rap performance by a duo or group for “Insane In The Brain.”

Cypress Hill is scheduled to perform tonight at the Whiskey a Go Go in West Hollywood and conduct a European tour June 19-July 14.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s