LIVE UPDATES:After 2-Year Wait, Mueller Report Released Thursday
Filed Under:Los Angeles News, The Rundown


Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 4/18 at 8 a.m.

Three Men Found Shot To Death In Glendale Home
Three men were found shot to death inside a home in a Glendale neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Search On For 15-Year-Old Girl Whose Mother Is Wanted In A Carson Murder
Authorities are searching for Alora Benitez, a missing 15-year-old girl who is believed to be in the company of her mother and another man, both of whom are considered suspects in a killing that occurred in Carson Tuesday.

Calif. To Consider Halting Racing At Santa Anita Following 23 Horse Deaths
In the wake of nearly two-dozen horse deaths so far this season at Santa Anita Park, the California Horse Racing Board Thursday will consider a proposal to possibly close the park and transfer all races to another site for the remainder of the season.

Local Weather
A high pressure system sitting over the Southland will keep things warm with temperatures mostly in the 70s.

