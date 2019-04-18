  • KCAL9On Air

Here is a look at the top local stories for Thursday, 4/18 at 5 p.m.

Lake Forest Attack Suspect Appears In Court
A man suspected of a violent crime spree in Lake Forest was in court Thursday.

Three Men Found Shot To Death In Glendale Home
Three men were found shot to death inside a home in a Glendale neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Search On For 15-Year-Old Girl Whose Mother Is Wanted In A Carson Murder
Authorities are searching for Alora Benitez, a missing 15-year-old girl who is believed to be in the company of her mother and another man, both of whom are considered suspects in a killing that occurred in Carson Tuesday.

