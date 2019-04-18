



– In the wake of nearly two-dozen horse deaths so far this season at Santa Anita Park, the California Horse Racing Board Thursday will consider a proposal to possibly close the park and transfer all races to another site for the remainder of the season.

The board is scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Baldwin Terrace Room in Santa Anita Park to debate whether to take such an unprecedented step.

All this comes after 23 horses have died while racing or training at Santa Anita since Dec. 26.

Racing at Santa Anita was temporarily suspended in February – following the 19th horse death — and again in March – following the 21st horse death — so experts could conduct testing on the park’s three tracks – the main, training and turf tracks — to try and pinpoint the issue. None of the horse deaths have occurred on the training track.

The second suspension ran from March 6 to March 28. On March 14, during the suspension, a filly named Princess Lili B broke her front legs while doing a half-mile workout on the main track and had to be euthanized.

On March 31, just two days after racing had resumed, a 5-year-old gelding named Arms Runner had to be euthanized after being injured during a race when he fell following a collision with another horse while both were transitioning from the turf course to dirt.

Animal rights advocates, along with California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and U.S. Rep. Judy Chu (D-Arcadia), are demanding racing stop until an investigation into the exact cause of deaths can be completed.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced it had launched its own investigation into the horse deaths.

The Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita Park, has implemented several changes this season in response to the deaths, including banning medication for horses on race days and requiring complete transparency of all veterinary records.