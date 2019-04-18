ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) — The high-speed chase of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect ended abruptly Wednesday evening when the suspect pulled into an apartment building parking garage.

Police gave chase but at least one of the suspect’s in the vehicle foot bailed.

At least one other suspect was apprehended, police said. Other reports said two people were in custody with police looking for “at least” one other suspect.

The chase reportedly began in the Culver City area and ended at the apartment complex in Alhambra near Hellman Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard.

Police continued the search for the outstanding suspect along an on-ramp on the eastbound 10 Freeway.

The LAPD and CHP were both involved in the chase.

Earlier in the evening, police chased a suspect from North Hills through Beverly Hills to Bel Air. That suspect was accused of carjacking. The suspect surrendered after his car became disabled and had several near-misses zig-zagging through traffic.

On normally busy Ventura Boulevard, the suspect took several hairpin turns and had chase watchers on the edge of their seats.

The suspect in the chase was considered particularly dangerous as police believed he was armed with an assault-style rifle. The suspect wore a mask and carjacked a vehicle from a car dealer in North Hills, police said.