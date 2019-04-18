(CBS Local)– Ari Shaffir was born in New York, but Los Angeles is where he got his start as a comedian.

The stand-up comic worked at The Comedy Store and remembers watching guys like Sebastian Maniscalco, Joe Rogan and Andrew “Dice” Clay. Shaffir used the opportunity to try and learn from some of the best in the comedy game.

“The Store was cool because I would have one person there that would do something better than anyone else in the world,” said Shaffir in an interview with CBS Local. “That’s what I used to like about golf. You’re not as good as Tiger Woods, but there’s a 14-foot put that you’ll hit once that no golfer in the world could do better than you. Some of these guys are as good as they’ve ever been. Bob Oschack used to do well written bits perfectly. Don Barris was this guy late night that would get a dead crowd going. Guys like Joe Rogan would never take no for an answer from a crowd.”

The 45-yer-old Shaffir went on to create multiple specials for Comedy Central and Netflix and tour all over the world. He still remembers the advice he received from Rogan and Dice during his formative years as a comic in Los Angeles.

“Starting at The Comedy Store was great because you would have high-level guys you could ask advice from and they’d give you real advice,” said Shaffir. “I was going through my first rut and everything was going a little worse than it should. Good rooms were going ok, ok rooms were going bad, and bad rooms were tanking horribly. I should be doing an A here and I’m doing a B or B-. I asked one guy and he said maybe comedy is not your thing, which was so rude.”

“Rogan and Dice both gave me really good advice,” said Shaffir. “Rogan’s advice was you’ve grown as a comic since you started writing that joke, especially in the first couple of years when you grow so fast. Year one to year three you’re a monumentally different comic. Dice said it’s kind of like being a basketball analyst. It’s a 25 point blowout with three minutes left and they’re bored and they’ve seen 150 games that year. They have to act excited and that’s your job. Remember that place you were in when you wrote this and get yourself back there.”