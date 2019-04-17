PASADENA (CBSLA) — An East Pasadena burglar was reportedly shot by a homeowner Wednesday afternoon.

CBS2’s Tom Wait spoke to one homeowner who said she saw the burglar leaving her home with property he had allegedly stolen.

The incident played out on the 3600 block of Grayburn Road around 3:30 p.m.

The homeowner didn’t want to give her name but said she saw him just outside her home after returning from a walk.

“He told me it was his home and his mother was inside,” she said, “but I said, ‘This is my house.’ So, I look up and see my door was broken. So I didn’t know what to do, but I started calling the police. He ran inside my place again and came out with two luggages.”

The suspect — described as an adult white male — reportedly ran down the street and broke into another home. That homeowner, a man, told the suspect he had a gun but said the man did not leave.

The homeowner shot the suspect in the torso. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital where he is reportedly in stable condition.

Neither the first homeowner or man with the gun were hurt, Wait reported.