



–A suspect has been arrested, accused of stabbing a man to death following an altercation on a South Los Angeles street late Tuesday night a few blocks from the campus of USC.

The victim, who was in his 40s, was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Los Angeles police said. His name was not immediately released.

The incident began at about 10:12 p.m. in the area of West 37th Street and South Grand Avenue, near the 110 Freeway, when the victim was sitting in his car and noticed the suspect walking around and acting suspiciously, police report.

The victim got out and confronted the suspect. A verbal altercation then became physical, police said, and the suspect then stabbed the victim.

The suspect was caught about 45 minutes after the attack, police said. His name and the charges he faces were not confirmed.

It’s unclear what exactly motivated the stabbing.