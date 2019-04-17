



– The Los Angeles City Council is considering a motion Wednesday which would prevent landlords from rejecting rental applications from low-income families with Section 8 vouchers.

According to the motion filed in May of 2018 by Councilman Paul Krekorian, there are hundreds of Section 8 voucher holders in L.A. who are unable rent apartments because of a “stigma associated with Section 8 among landlords.”

Section 8 is a federal program which helps low-income renters obtain housing. Under the program, the family pays a portion of the rent to the landlord and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development pays the remainder.

According to a city report released last week, research conducted by the Urban Institute found that people who use federal vouchers to help pay for their rent are denied housing by landlords at startling rates, but were substantially less in cities that have passed laws protecting people who receive such federal housing vouchers.

Nine California cities, including Berkeley, San Diego and Santa Monica have such laws on the books.

According to the Urban Institute study, landlords denied renting to voucher recipients 76.4 percent of the time in Los Angeles.

The council could vote Wednesday on having an ordinance drafted by the city attorney, which would have to come back for another vote.

Rents in L.A. are among the highest in the nation. Last month, the Inglewood City Council passed an emergency ordinance which temporarily puts a cap on how much landlords can increase rent on their tenants in older buildings.