LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – CBS News Correspondent DeMarco Morgan has been named co-anchor of CBS 2’s weekday 4:30-7:00 a.m. and 11 a.m. newscasts, it was announced Wednesday by Steve Mauldin, President and General Manager, CBS 2 and sister station KCAL 9.

Morgan, who has been a Correspondent for CBS News, based in New York, since October 2015, will move to Los Angeles and assume his new role with the CBS-owned station on Monday, May 6. He will join co-anchor Suzanne Marques, meteorologist Danielle Gersh and traffic reporter Jennifer Kim on CBS 2’s 4:30, 5, 6 and 11 a.m. newscasts.

“We are thrilled to welcome DeMarco to our CBS Los Angeles family,” Mauldin said. “He is an outstanding broadcast journalist with tremendous breaking news experience who will add his own special brand of integrity and enthusiasm to our morning newscasts. We look forward to having him join Suzanne, Danielle and Jennifer, beginning May 6.”

Since joining CBS, Morgan has reported for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms. In August 2017, he field anchored the Network’s coverage of Hurricane Harvey live from Houston for THE CBS EVENING NEWS. Shortly thereafter, he reported on the devastation caused by Hurricanes Irma. And last September, he covered Hurricane Florence. In recent months, he has covered stories ranging from wildfires in California, the homecoming of kidnapped Wisconsin teenager Jayme Close, severe weather events across the country and the virtual reality platform being developed by Facebook.

In addition, while at CBS News, Morgan covered the funeral of Aretha Franklin, delivered a series of reports on the nation’s heroin epidemic, was the first journalist on the air for the Network anchoring a special report on the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, and secured an exclusive interview with U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch on community policing.

Morgan’s investigative reporting in Atlanta on the infamous House of Prayers resulted in the conviction of an accused child molester. His extensive coverage on the impact of HIV/AIDS on African-American women led to hundreds of people getting tested for the deadly virus.

Morgan joined CBS News from WXIA-TV in Atlanta, where he spent three years as a reporter and co-anchor of the station’s 5, 6 and 11 p.m. weekday newscasts. When he was not on the air, Morgan taught broadcast writing and reporting at Morehouse College and Clark Atlanta University.

Prior to that, Morgan worked as a weekend anchor for WNBC-TV in New York while also serving as a cut-in anchor for MSNBC. Before that, Morgan worked as a weekday evening anchor and reporter at WTVJ-TV in Miami, WISN-TV in Milwaukee, and at WJTV-TV in Jackson, Mississippi.

Morgan is an active volunteer who has supported several Southern California causes during the past decade, including volunteering at 66th Street Elementary School in South Los Angeles, serving less fortunate families with “Sweet Alice” Harris in Watts, hosting the Tom Bradley Golf Tournament for five years and being a member of the Los Angeles chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. for the past 10 years.

He has been honored with several awards, including the 2009 Thurgood Marshall Prestige Award for his community service efforts while working at WNBC; the Atlanta Business League’s “Men of Influence” Award in 2012. He was named one of the nation’s Top Ten Collegiate Journalists in the country in 2001 by Scripps Howard and named one of Ebony Magazine’s Top 30 Future Young Leaders of America in 2006. Morgan was also named one of South Florida Magazine’s top 40 most influential black professionals in 2008.

Morgan graduated from Jackson State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science in liberal arts. He also earned a Master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University. While at Columbia University, Morgan was a Fred Friendly Scholar and interned at CBS News and 48 HOURS.