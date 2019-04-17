



Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 4/17 at 5 p.m.

Notre Dame Fire Elicits Global Response

Nearly $1 billion has been pledged to rebuild Notre Dame after this week’s devastating fire.

Truck Keeps Going After Slamming Into Light Pole

A pickup truck slammed into a light pole and continued driving, bringing down power lines in Boyle Heights Wednesday morning.

Man Stabs Woman, Runs Down Pedestrian With Stolen Car During Violent Crime Spree Through Lake Forest

A man has been arrested in a wild and violent crime spree that wound its way through Lake Forest Tuesday evening, left two women critically wounded and ended when the suspect was pepper-sprayed by a bicyclist.