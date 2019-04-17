Comments
WEST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a crash that shut down several lanes of the 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles.
The crash was reported about 10 a.m. near Santa Monica Boulevard and a Sigalert was issued a short time later, the California Highway Patrol said.
Officials say the motorcyclist swerved out of the HOV lane and crashed into a black BMW SUV. The motorcycle then caught fire, killing the rider.
SKY9 was over the scene and captured images of what appeared to be a body covered in a white sheet.
At one point, five southbound lanes were closed on the freeway, resulting in a significant traffic backup.
All lanes were set to reopen by noon.