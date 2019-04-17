



The Los Angeles Rams will play their home opener the second week of the 2019 NFL regular season against the New Orleans Saints — the first time the two teams will meet since the controversial pass interference non-call in the NFC Championship Game that helped send the Rams to the Super Bowl.

The team released its 2019 regular season schedule on Wednesday.

The Rams will appear in five primetime games, starting with a Sunday Night Football game on the road at Cleveland in week 3.

The defending NFC Champions will begin the season on Sept. 8 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

The Rams will travel to London for a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 27.

Here is the team’s full 2019 regular season schedule:

Week 1

Sep. 8

at Carolina Panthers

10:00 AM

FOX

Week 2

Sep. 15

New Orleans Saints

1:25 PM

FOX

Week 3

Sep. 22

at Cleveland Browns

5:20 PM

NBC

Week 4

Sep. 29

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1:05 PM

FOX

Week 5

Oct. 3

at Seattle Seahawks (Thu)

5:20 PM

FOX

NFLN

AMAZON

Week 6

Oct. 13

San Francisco 49ers

1:05 PM

FOX

Week 7

Oct. 20

at Atlanta Falcons

10:00 AM

FOX

Week 8

Oct. 27

Cincinnati Bengals (London)

10:00 AM

CBS

Week 9

BYE WEEK

Week 10

Nov. 10

at Pittsburgh Steelers

1:25 PM

FOX

Week 11

Nov. 17

Chicago Bears

5:20 PM

NBC

Week 12

Nov. 25

Baltimore Ravens (Mon)

5:15 PM

ESPN

Week 13

Dec. 1

at Arizona Cardinals

1:05 PM

FOX

Week 14

Dec. 8

Seattle Seahawks

5:20 PM

NBC

Week 15

Dec. 15

at Dallas Cowboys

1:25 PM

FOX

Week 16

Dec. 21 or Dec. 22

at San Francisco 49ers

TBD

TBD

Week 17

Dec. 29

Arizona Cardinals

1:25 PM

FOX