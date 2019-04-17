LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams will play their home opener the second week of the 2019 NFL regular season against the New Orleans Saints — the first time the two teams will meet since the controversial pass interference non-call in the NFC Championship Game that helped send the Rams to the Super Bowl.
The team released its 2019 regular season schedule on Wednesday.
The Rams will appear in five primetime games, starting with a Sunday Night Football game on the road at Cleveland in week 3.
The defending NFC Champions will begin the season on Sept. 8 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
The Rams will travel to London for a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 27.
Here is the team’s full 2019 regular season schedule:
Week 1
Sep. 8
at Carolina Panthers
10:00 AM
FOX
Week 2
Sep. 15
New Orleans Saints
1:25 PM
FOX
Week 3
Sep. 22
at Cleveland Browns
5:20 PM
NBC
Week 4
Sep. 29
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:05 PM
FOX
Week 5
Oct. 3
at Seattle Seahawks (Thu)
5:20 PM
FOX
NFLN
AMAZON
Week 6
Oct. 13
San Francisco 49ers
1:05 PM
FOX
Week 7
Oct. 20
at Atlanta Falcons
10:00 AM
FOX
Week 8
Oct. 27
Cincinnati Bengals (London)
10:00 AM
CBS
Week 9
BYE WEEK
Week 10
Nov. 10
at Pittsburgh Steelers
1:25 PM
FOX
Week 11
Nov. 17
Chicago Bears
5:20 PM
NBC
Week 12
Nov. 25
Baltimore Ravens (Mon)
5:15 PM
ESPN
Week 13
Dec. 1
at Arizona Cardinals
1:05 PM
FOX
Week 14
Dec. 8
Seattle Seahawks
5:20 PM
NBC
Week 15
Dec. 15
at Dallas Cowboys
1:25 PM
FOX
Week 16
Dec. 21 or Dec. 22
at San Francisco 49ers
TBD
TBD
Week 17
Dec. 29
Arizona Cardinals
1:25 PM
FOX