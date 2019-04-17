LIVE:Police Chase Possibly Armed Carjacking Suspect


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Rams will play their home opener the second week of the 2019 NFL regular season against the New Orleans Saints — the first time the two teams will meet since the controversial pass interference non-call in the NFC Championship Game that helped send the Rams to the Super Bowl.

ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 03: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The team released its 2019 regular season schedule on Wednesday.

The Rams will appear in five primetime games, starting with a Sunday Night Football game on the road at Cleveland in week 3.

The defending NFC Champions will begin the season on Sept. 8 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

The Rams will travel to London for a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley Stadium on Oct. 27.

Here is the team’s full 2019 regular season schedule:

Week 1
Sep. 8
at Carolina Panthers
10:00 AM
FOX

Week 2
Sep. 15
New Orleans Saints
1:25 PM
FOX

Week 3
Sep. 22
at Cleveland Browns
5:20 PM
NBC

Week 4
Sep. 29
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1:05 PM
FOX

Week 5
Oct. 3
at Seattle Seahawks (Thu)
5:20 PM
FOX
NFLN
AMAZON

Week 6
Oct. 13
San Francisco 49ers
1:05 PM
FOX

Week 7
Oct. 20
at Atlanta Falcons
10:00 AM
FOX

Week 8
Oct. 27
Cincinnati Bengals (London)
10:00 AM
CBS

Week 9
BYE WEEK

Week 10
Nov. 10
at Pittsburgh Steelers
1:25 PM
FOX

Week 11
Nov. 17
Chicago Bears
5:20 PM
NBC

Week 12
Nov. 25
Baltimore Ravens (Mon)
5:15 PM
ESPN

Week 13
Dec. 1
at Arizona Cardinals
1:05 PM
FOX

Week 14
Dec. 8
Seattle Seahawks
5:20 PM
NBC

Week 15
Dec. 15
at Dallas Cowboys
1:25 PM
FOX

Week 16
Dec. 21 or Dec. 22
at San Francisco 49ers
TBD
TBD

Week 17
Dec. 29
Arizona Cardinals
1:25 PM
FOX

