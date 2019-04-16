



– Three male students have been arrested on allegations they made threats against their Glendora school.

The three boys were taken into custody Monday on suspicion of making threats against Goddard Middle School, Glendora police told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. The threats were discovered on social media, police said.

The teens were released to the custody of their parents.

The Glendora Unified School District notified parents of the incident via email, the Tribune reports.

On March 4, a suspect was arrested for making threats which canceled classes at San Marino High School. On March 29, a threat also canceled classes at the Woodcrest School, a small private school in Tarzana.

In the immediate aftermath of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., in February of 2018, there were a slew of arrests across the Southland of students accused of making threats against their current or former schools.