PACOIMA (CBSLA) — A teenage boy refused to leave his father’s side reportedly to keep him safe during a standoff in a Pacoima neighborhood.

The man with a rifle was first reported at about 8 a.m. near Hoyt and Sutter in Pacoima. Several blocks were closed to traffic, and a police helicopter was heard hovering overhead.

The man’s family, including his young daughter, got out safely, but his teenage son refused to leave the home without his father. He reportedly wanted to stay with his father to keep him from being harmed.

Both father and son emerged from the home at about 10:30 a.m. with their hands up.

His name was not immediately released.