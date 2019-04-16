ARCADIA (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is forming a task force to investigate the deaths nearly two dozen horses at the Santa Anita Racetrack in recent months.

Authorities last month said the 23rd horse since late December was euthanized at the popular race track following a month-long closure.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Los Angeles D.A. Jackie Lacey stated the task force would “evaluate the evidence to determine whether unlawful conduct or conditions affected the welfare and safety of horses at Santa Anita Park.”

Those assigned to investigate will include “experienced deputy district attorneys and sworn peace officers with varied expertise,” Lacey stated.