PACOIMA (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police officers descended on a Pacoima neighborhood Tuesday in response to reports of a man with a gun.

The man with a rifle was first reported at about 8 a.m. near Hoyt and Sutter in Pacoima. Several blocks have been closed to traffic, and a police helicopter can be heard hovering overhead.

An LAPD captain says the initial 911 call reported a man with a gun who might harm himself, and that officers are working to end the standoff peacefully.