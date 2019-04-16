



– At least one person died after a car went off the side of a road and fell into the Morris Reservoir in the San Gabriel Mountains near Glendora Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred sometime before 10:50 a.m. in the 9500 block of North San Gabriel Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

One person was confirmed dead, the fire department said. Divers were attempting to recover the body. It’s unclear if anyone survived.

The exact cause and circumstances of the incident were not confirmed.

The Morris Dam sits across the San Gabriel River and creates the Morris Reservoir.