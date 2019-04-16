



– A man has been charged with murder, accused of stabbing his brother to death and wounding several other people in a residential Corona neighborhood Monday evening.

Brandon Barber, 29, was taken into custody on one count of murder and several counts of attempted murder, Corona police confirmed to CBS2 Tuesday.

Just before 5 p.m., police were called to the 1300 block of Turquoise Drive on a report of people fighting in the street outside a home.

Officers arrived on scene to find one man dead from stab wounds and several more critically hurt. The injured patients were rushed to local hospitals. Police did not immediately confirm exactly how many people were hospitalized.

Barber, the deceased man’s brother, was apprehended at the scene and booked into jail early Tuesday morning.

“Any witnesses in the area that may have witnessed this physically or have cellphone or dash cam video then absolutely, please contact us,” Corona Police officer Tobias Kouroubacalis said.

Police did not immediately say if they had a motive in the attacks.

Barber is being held in the Southwest Detention Center on $1 million bail. His brother’s name was not released.