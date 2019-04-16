LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday hired veteran NHL head coach Todd McLellan to take the reigns of the struggling franchise that has failed to make the postseason three out of the past five seasons after hoisting the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014.

Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced that McLellan has been signed to a multi-year deal that will make him the 29th head coach in franchise history.

McLellan coached the Edmonton Oilers for more than three seasons and spent seven seasons with the San Jose Sharks. He won a Stanley Cup championship with the Detroit Red Wings in 2008 while serving as an assistant coach.

The Kings named Willie Desjardins interim head coach on Nov. 4, 2018 after firing John Stevens.