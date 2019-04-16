VALENCIA (CBSLA) — A fan is suing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He is claiming stadium security roughed him up and now he wants the Dodgers to pay him 2 million bucks.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday afternoon.

The man suing the Dodgers is Daniel Antunez, 31.

The incident was caught on camera nearly one year ago at Dodger Stadium — April 24 during a day game versus the Marlins.

The lawsuit claims that six to 10 security guards jumped on Antunez, fractured his ankle and caused him a number of bruises — all because he wanted to go to the restroom.

“They directed him to a restroom that was not nearby. That was much further down the concourse,” said Antunez’s attorney Peter diDonato.

Antunez went to the game with Vanessa Gonzalez, according to the lawsuit. She videotaped everything with her cell phone.

She and two other friends went to the game with Antunez.

According to the lawsuit, Gonzalez accidentally spilled beer on a woman who was sitting in front of them. That woman became so upset she called security who told Gonzalez that she had to leave the ballpark. That’s when Antunez said if she is going, he would go with her. On their way out is when Antunez said he had to use the restroom.

Antunez was handcuffed and when he complained that his ankle hurt, the security camera shows him being wheeled out of Dodger Stadium in a wheelchair. He then stands up and hobbles off.

His attorney says X-rays show screws that had to be placed in his ankle to repair the break.

“These are permanent injuries,” said diDonato.

CBSLA reached out to the Dodgers organization but received no comment.