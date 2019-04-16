



A Utah man was charged Tuesday in the hit-and-run death of an electric scooter rider in Hollywood Saturday morning.

Jared Walter Anderson, 26, is facing a murder charge in addition to one felony count each for vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run driving resulting in death to another person with allegations of causing great bodily injury and fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle causing death, according to the LA County District Attorney’s Office.

Anderson had a prior conviction of driving under the influence in Utah which was taken into consideration when the charges were filed.

Anderson is accused of hitting Evan Dyer Faram, 31, of Dallas, who was riding a Lime electric scooter in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street.

The accident occurred at 2:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

Anderson was driving a Ford F150 pickup truck.

Arraignment was expected Tuesday afternoon. He could be looking at a maximum of 11 years plus 15 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.

Prosecutors are requesting that bail be set at $2 million.

The case is still under investigation by LAPD.