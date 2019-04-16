



– Longtime L.A. Clippers head coach Doc Rivers has to be feeling mighty good coming off his team’s historic playoff comeback win over the Golden State Warriors Monday night, but he also has another reason to be grateful.

While addressing the media prior to his team’s stunning Game 2 win, he recounted an incident earlier in the day in which a Good Samaritan on a San Francisco street returned about $2,000 in cash to Rivers which had fallen out of his pocket.

“Shout out to the San Francisco person who at the corner today, I was walking down the street, this is a true story,” Rivers said. “I reached into my pocket to grab my phone, unbeknownst to me, I dropped about two-grand on the floor, on the street. Kept walking, didn’t know it.”

Rivers said he felt a tap on his back and turned around.

“The guy tapped me on the back and said, ‘that’s your money,’” Rivers explained. “I don’t know a lot of places where that would happen, but it happened today.”

Rivers said the man walked away before he could offer him any kind of reward.

“So, whoever it was, you could have had free tickets if you hadn’t ran away,” Rivers laughed.

Rivers’ luck continued into the night, when his No. 8 seeded Clippers came back from a 31-point deficit to stun the defending champion Warriors and even the first round series at one game apiece. It was the largest comeback in NBA playoff history.

