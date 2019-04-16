WESTWOOD (CBSLA) — A female student was evaluated Tuesday night for possible injury or contamination at a science building at UCLA following a chemical incident.

No evacuations took place, authorities say.

According to LAFD, the woman was conscious and alert with only minor lacerations. She was medically evaluated after a rinse to ensure there was no contamination.

The chemical incident happened at Building 40, also known as the Molecular Science Building, on the campus of UCLA at the intersection of Manning and Hilgard.

Sky9’s Stu Mundel reported that first responders were on the scene.

A HazMat team in consultation with UCLA staff entered the lab to determine that there was no chemical spill.

The situation was under control and confined to one room in the building.