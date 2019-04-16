



Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 4/16 at 8 a.m.

One Person Stabbed To Death In Corona

A stabbing in Corona left one person dead and multiple people critically injured, authorities reported Monday evening.

CHP Sergeant Killed In 15 Freeway Crash To Be Laid To Rest

A service honoring California Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Licon, who was killed earlier this month by a driver who has since been charged with murder, will take place Tuesday in Riverside and is expected to draw officers from law enforcement agencies across the state.

New American Flag Design On Laguna Beach Police Patrol Cars Creates Controversy

Decals emblazoned with the American flag that have been placed on the side of Laguna Beach police patrol vehicles are sparking some discussion in the Orange County oceanside town.

Local Weather

Area mountains are seeing a mix of rain and snow with a low pressure system in place. By Thursday, warm weather will return.