Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 4/16 at 5 p.m.

One Dead After Car Plummets Into Water Near Morris Dam In San Gabriel Mountains

At least one person died after a car went off the side of a road and fell into the Morris Reservoir in the San Gabriel Mountains near Glendora Tuesday morning.

CHP Sergeant Killed In 15 Freeway Crash Laid To Rest

Thousands came out to honor California Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Licon, who was killed earlier this month by a driver who has since been charged with murder.