Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 4/16 at 5 p.m.
One Dead After Car Plummets Into Water Near Morris Dam In San Gabriel Mountains
At least one person died after a car went off the side of a road and fell into the Morris Reservoir in the San Gabriel Mountains near Glendora Tuesday morning.
CHP Sergeant Killed In 15 Freeway Crash Laid To Rest
Thousands came out to honor California Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Licon, who was killed earlier this month by a driver who has since been charged with murder.
New American Flag Design On Laguna Beach Police Patrol Cars Creates Controversy
Decals emblazoned with the American flag that have been placed on the side of Laguna Beach police patrol vehicles are sparking some discussion in the Orange County oceanside town.