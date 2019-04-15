  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Imperial Highway, Watts, Watts News

WATTS (CBSLA) — A car smashed into several parked cars, totaling two of them, along Imperial Highway in Watts.

The crash was first reported just before 11 p.m. along Imperial Highway and Slater.

At least two people were hurt and were taken to hospitals. It’s not clear if they were in the moving car, or in any of the parked cars.

Several cars parked along the busy four-lane highway along 105 Freeway were left with major damage after being struck and pushed violently into other parked cars.

Investigators are looking into whether speeding or alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.

