



– A massive fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris devasted the historic structure Monday.

As crowds watched the fire burn down the iconic spire that sat on top of the nearly 900-year-old cathedral, people took to social media to share photos of the flames and billows of smoke while fire crews worked to contain the fire.

Celebrities and people around the world took to Twitter and Instagram to share their heartbreak over the news.

Idris Elba, Camila Cabello, Josh Groban, and more posted messages and shared memories of the cathedral.

Feel profoundly sad about this… so much lost in a few seconds … I am praying (which I don’t do often) for the fire to be contained soon …. utterly heartbreaking https://t.co/VnRPHdHOFs — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) April 15, 2019

Watching the Notre-Dame fire with such sadness. Sending love to the people of France and hoping they get a handle on it soon. It has survived, and will survive. — josh groban (@joshgroban) April 15, 2019

I cannot believe what’s happening to Notre Dame. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) April 15, 2019

We hung the Antonio Martorell in our apt today 😭😭😭🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/ZsUMG4tVZY — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 15, 2019

Notre Dame is one of the world’s great treasures, and we’re thinking of the people of France in your time of grief. It’s in our nature to mourn when we see history lost – but it’s also in our nature to rebuild for tomorrow, as strong as we can. pic.twitter.com/SpMEvv1BzB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 15, 2019

my heart is breaking seeing the fire at notre dame. I’ll never forget walking in the first time in Paris and being in awe of the beauty of it. 💔 — camila (@Camila_Cabello) April 15, 2019

My heart goes out to Paris. Notre Dame is a symbol of our ability as human beings to unite for a higher purpose—to build breathtaking spaces for worship that no one person could have built on their own. I wish France strength and shared purpose as they grieve and rebuild. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 15, 2019

The Sécurité Civile of France, part of the French Ministry of Interior, said in a tweet, “all means are being used, except for water-bombing aircrafts which, if used, could lead to the collapse of the entire structure of the cathedral.”

According to reports, authorities have not yet released what caused the fire or how efforts to contain the fire have progressed.