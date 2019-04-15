Filed Under:Notre Dame Cathedral, Notre Dame Fire


PARIS (CBSLA) – A massive fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris devasted the historic structure Monday.

As crowds watched the fire burn down the iconic spire that sat on top of the nearly 900-year-old cathedral, people took to social media to share photos of the flames and billows of smoke while fire crews worked to contain the fire.

Celebrities and people around the world took to Twitter and Instagram to share their heartbreak over the news.

Idris Elba, Camila Cabello, Josh Groban, and more posted messages and shared memories of the cathedral.

Heartbroken.

The Sécurité Civile of France, part of the French Ministry of Interior, said in a tweet, “all means are being used, except for water-bombing aircrafts which, if used, could lead to the collapse of the entire structure of the cathedral.”

According to reports, authorities have not yet released what caused the fire or how efforts to contain the fire have progressed.

