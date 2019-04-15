  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Laguna Beach news, Laguna Beach police patrol cars American flag


LAGUNA BEACH (CBSLA) – New American Flag decals that have been placed on the side of Laguna Beach police patrol vehicles are sparking some discussion in the Orange County oceanside town.

March 3, 2019. (Laguna Beach PD/Twitter)

The large new decals, which began appearing on patrol vehicles in late February, have prompted debate over their whether they are patriotic or too aggressive.

The design which ended up on the vehicles had a much bolder look than the one which the Laguna Beach City Council chose in February, according to the Los Angeles Times.

On Tuesday night, the city council is expected to vote on whether to keep the design or choose an alternative.

