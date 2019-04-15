INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – The future home of Los Angeles’ two NFL teams is one step closer to making its debut.

The iconic canopy shell for the new Los Angeles Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park is set to be lowered Monday, stadium officials announced. The shell will sit above the stadium bowl, Champions Plaza and the performance venue.

CBSLA’s Lesley Marin was among those allowed up to Level 8 of the stadium, where the view extends out to the Pacific Ocean.

Once the canopy is in place, the stadium’s main scoreboard will be hung from the canopy.

Inglewood Mayor Ed Butts was among several officials on hand to showcase the stadium’s development ahead of Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the 2023 College Football National Championship, and the Opening and Closing ceremonies of the 2028 Olympics.

“In eight of the next ten years, there’ll be events of international or national significance held right here in the center of Inglewood,” said Butts.

An estimated thirty percent of the stadium’s nearly 3,000 workers are Inglewood residents, according to Marin.