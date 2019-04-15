LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Dodgers and the rest of Major League Baseball celebrated Jackie Robinson Day Monday, April 15.

This year was a special occasion for the annual event as it marked what would have been the 100 birthday of the baseball legend.

Baseball players nationwide took to social media to share how they were honoring Robinson.

You inspired me to play the game that I love. You broke every barrier to pave the way for generations to come. Thank you Jackie. My name, my number. Honoring you today and every day. #Jackie42 #JackieRobinsonDay pic.twitter.com/uXv80xt1ZD — Robinson Cano (@RobinsonCano) April 15, 2019

Thank You Jackie 42 🖤 pic.twitter.com/G9ZAWX5EbS — T A 7 (@TimAnderson7) April 15, 2019

Thank you Jackie pic.twitter.com/eExPGsB6tx — Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) April 15, 2019

The Monday night game also marked the season debut of Dodgers’ pitcher Clayton Kershaw after starting the 2019 season on the injured list.

“We’re looking forward to it and he’s worked really hard to get back to this position…We’ve got some former Dodgers on the other side, we’ve got Clayton coming back, we’ve got Jackie Robinson Day so it’s going to be a special day,” said Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts.

The game also welcomed former Dodgers player Yasiel Puig back to Dodger Stadium. It is the first time Puig has returned to the stadium as a visitor since being traded.