LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Clayton Kershaw will make his first start of the season tonight at Dodger Stadium against the Cincinnati Reds.
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced late Monday afternoon that the three-time Cy Young Award winner has been activated from the 10-day injury list.
Kershaw missed most of spring training and the beginning of the regular season with a left shoulder inflammation.
The Dodgers also announced that right-hander Jaime Schultz has been optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.