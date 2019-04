INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A short police pursuit in Inglewood ended in a crash Monday night causing at least one person to be transported with injuries.

According to the LAPD, officers went into pursuit of a white four-door sedan with paper plates in the Hyde Park area.

Officials did not immediately report why they pursuit began.

According to reports, the pursuit ended quickly when the vehicle crashed at La Brea Avenue and Fairview Blvd. in Inglewood.