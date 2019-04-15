(CBS Local)–Graeme Thomas King never thought he’d be an actor.

The U.K. native was working in finance when he was asked by a filmmaker to participate in her short film. King decided to ditch his high paying job for an uncertain acting career.

“I went to work in finance for about six months before I decided this wasn’t for me,” said King in an interview with CBS Local. “Acting kind of came out of nowhere. I was on the bus in London going to the library where I was doing my masters and this girl came up on the top deck of the bus and asked me if I was an actor. I had never acted before. I didn’t speak until I was six. I gave the girl my email address and I went to the audition.”

King enjoyed his time on the film and ended up quitting his job in finance to study acting in New York. After two years of studying at the William Esper Studio, King found his way onto the set of “Greta” with Hollywood stars like Chloë Grace Moretz, Isabelle Hupert and Neil Jordan.

“They needed a guy to be shirtless, do one line and do an American accent,” said King. “I was only there a day, but it was a great experience. Neil Jordan is an absolute legend. It was great just being there because I was soaking everything up. It was wonderful to be in Chloe’s company. I actually mistook Maika Monroe for an associate director. I couldn’t believe it.”

King’s ascension continues as he’ll be a co-star on the new Pretty Little Liars spin-off called “Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.” The U.K. native wasn’t familiar with the original show and is excited to dive into this project.

“There will be a lot of people that come across from the old show,” said King. “The whole cast is wonderful. If you liked Pretty Little Liars, you’ll love this show.”