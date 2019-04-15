LIVE:Fire Burning At 900-Year-Old Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris
Filed Under:Los Angeles News, The Rundown


Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 4/15 at 8 a.m.

Two Hurt After Driver Smashes Into Several Cars Parked In Watts
A car smashed into several parked cars, totaling two of them, along Imperial Highway in Watts.

Mother Of Missing Boy Noah McIntosh To Be Arraigned Monday
The mother of missing 8-year-old Corona boy Noah McIntosh is expected to be arraigned Monday on child abuse charges. The boy’s father, Bryce McIntosh, has already been charged in his murder.

Tax Day Has Arrived, What To Do If You Need An Extension
If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, here’s what to do in order to get an extension.

Local Weather
A cooler day is on the way to start the work week with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s