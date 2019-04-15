



Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing

and listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher

Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 4/15 at 8 a.m.

Two Hurt After Driver Smashes Into Several Cars Parked In Watts

A car smashed into several parked cars, totaling two of them, along Imperial Highway in Watts.

Mother Of Missing Boy Noah McIntosh To Be Arraigned Monday

The mother of missing 8-year-old Corona boy Noah McIntosh is expected to be arraigned Monday on child abuse charges. The boy’s father, Bryce McIntosh, has already been charged in his murder.

Tax Day Has Arrived, What To Do If You Need An Extension

If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, here’s what to do in order to get an extension.

Local Weather

A cooler day is on the way to start the work week with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.